Optus has added Netflix to its streaming hub SubHub, as part of the telco’s mission to be the management system for all your TV streaming services.

You can now slot your existing Netflix account into the SubHub environment and manage it within your Optus billing.

“That’s the first time in the world Netflix has ever developed the capability for someone to bring over their existing subscription into another subscription management platform,” Optus TV content vice-president Clive Dickens told AFR.

SubHub launched last August, in a bid to position Optus as an entertainment hub.

As Dickens said at the time: “The pitch is simple – in an increasingly complex and growing universe of digital content subscriptions, our customers tell us that they find it hard to keep track of exactly what subscriptions they have, are active, and how much they pay for them.

“With SubHub, we have turned the table on complexity with a single platform allowing customers to bundle their multiple new and existing subscriptions, enjoy them as they need them and pause them when they don’t, with just a few clicks.”

Although Optus won’t reveal user numbers, Dickens said, “the launch of products like SubHub, and Side Kick and Call Notes and the renewal of the EPL in December is a testament to the fact that clearly our strategy is working, otherwise we wouldn’t be extending investment into these areas quite as rapidly as we are.”

Optus recently extended a deal as the exclusive broadcaster of the English Premier League, with reports they outbid Paramount+, Stan, Amazon, and Foxtel, shelling out $80 million a season for the competition.