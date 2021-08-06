HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Optus Accidentally Gave Customers’ Personal Details To White Pages

By | 6 Aug 2021
Optus is under investigation for a potential 2019 breach of the Privacy Act, after the telco accidentally sent close to 50,000 customers’ contact details to Sensis, the company who produces the White Pages.

These details were to be published in the directory against their wishes. Optus later attempted to have the information scrubbed from the online directory, although many appeared in the print editions.

This week, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner launched an investigation into the issue.

“The public disclosure of personal information against the wishes of individuals may have the potential to cause harm,” wrote the OAIC.

“The OAIC’s investigations can determine whether such matters involve systematic issues that can be prevented by ensuring the right practices are in place.”

A similar incident occurred in 2014, when more than 100,000 Optus customers had personal details published in the White Pages without their consent.

“We will continue to work collaboratively with the OAIC on this historic matter,” an Optus spokesperson said.

