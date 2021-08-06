Samsung Electronics Australia and Optus have teamed up to provide Australian Olympians with “scientifically designed audio tracks” they claim will enhance athlete performance.

Based on the science we have on neurological and physical responses to audio, Australian musicians, including Sheppard, Alex The Astronaut, Ian Kenny from Birds Of Tokyo, and Jordi Davieson of San Cisco were tasked with contributing to immersive audio tracks that combine binaural beats, isochronic tones (which are used to deliberately manipulate brain waves to sync with an external sound), and multiple layers of personalisation.

The music has been delivered to the athletes on the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Galaxy Buds Pro for “the most immersive listening experience in their training and pre-event routine.”

Eric Chou, Director of Product Marketing, Samsung Australia, said, “At Samsung, we have always worked to break down barriers – big or small – and this year, our Aussie athletes face huge challenges unlike any other in the history of the Olympics.

“We wanted to make sure that even from across the ocean, they have the support they need to succeed, powered by Samsung Galaxy.”

Mel Hopkins, Head Of Marketing, Optus said, “At Optus we believe great things can happen when you have the commitment and optimism to say yes.

“Together with our valued partner Samsung, we’ve developed an innovative and creative way that shows our support to Aussie athletes in Tokyo and help inspire their performances, while also forming part of our wider strategy to become Australia’s most loved everyday brand.”

Listen to the music here.