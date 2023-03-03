HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Fujifilm Add To Instant Camera Line With Instax Mini 12

Fujifilm Add To Instant Camera Line With Instax Mini 12

By | 3 Mar 2023

A hit with kids, and anyone who likes cute things, Fujifilm are adding to their instant camera line with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12, which follows 2020’s Instax Mini 11, with a similar bubble design and pretty much the same features.

Their large size makes them easy to handle – and there’s a mirror right next to the lens to ensure you’re looking like you want to look when you snap your snap.

There’s also flash control and automatic exposure, meaning you simply need to point and shoot. Plus there’s a selfie/close-up mode, and the pics print out the size of a credit card in about five seconds.

One new feature here, though, is Parallax Correction. This aligns the viewfinder with the lens in close-up mode to reduce object shifts, so your snaps are perfectly centred.

There’s also auto flash control so your pics are clear in either bright or low-light conditions, and the unit comes in a bunch of colours, including mint green, blossom pink, clay white, pastel blue and lilac purple.


604625

