By | 11 Sep 2023

OnePass is joining forces with Flybuys, one of Australia’s most popular loyalty programs, to offer OnePass members more savings and added points for consumers with a linked Flybuys account.

For only $4 monthly, members who shop in-store at Bunnings, Kmart, Target, and Officeworks will get five times the regular Flybuys points and depending on the store, OnePass members will get free online delivery on with express Click and Collect with a 365-day change of mind return option.

To illustrate the amount of Flybuys points consumers can get, if they spend about $50, shoppers can get around 250 points, according to the Flybuys press release.

Wesfarmers OneDigital Managing Director Nicole Sheffield, the OnePass/Flybuys membership will be especially helpful during the holidays with the cost-of-living prices skyrocketing.

“We know household budgets are tight at the moment and five times Flybuys points will provide our members with incredible value for simply shopping in-store with some of Australia’s favourite brands,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield also said by partnering with Flybuys, the number one loyalty program in the country, they know customers will get to take advantage of incredible deals.

According to Flybuys Chief Executive Officer Anna Lee, she said the new partnership is yet another way the brand has always tried to bring the best deals and offerings to members.

“OnePass now allows Flybuys members to enjoy enhanced benefits beyond only points collection to include free online delivery, express click and collect and 365 days change of mind returns at key retailers,” Lee said.



