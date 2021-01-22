Four power bank models sold in Officeworks have been recalled by the ACCC’s product safety portal over concerns the battery will overheat and catch fire.

The four power banks include the Comsol 20000mAh USB-C Laptop Power Bank 45W, the Comsol 10000mAh Aluminium Dual Port Power Bank, the 20000mAh Aluminium Dual Port Power Bank and the 10000mAh Dual Port Power Bank.

The ACCC says each product needs to be recalled immediately due to an internal fault the battery in the power bank, which may overheat and catch fire.

The hazards include risk of fire, serious injury or death.

According to the product safety portal, consumers should immediately stop using the power bank and return it to their nearest Officeworks store for a full refund.

See links to the products below: