Officeworks has opened its biggest store on the Gold Coast, creating 68 new jobs in the process.

The store is situated in the Robina Home and Life Centre, and joins other south-east Queensland stores in Nerang, Southport, and West Burleigh. This marks the 32nd Officeworks store in the state.

The store will stock over 21,000 products, and will be 100 per cent powered by renewable energy by 2025 as part of Officeworks’ recent partnership with Queensland government-owned renewables, low-emissions and hydro company, CleanCo.

“We also have a range of Greener Choices products and e-waste and recycling facilities on site to support our customers to shop more sustainably,” said the store’s business manager, Sam Uithol.

The store also has on-site tech support in its Geeks2U service.

“We offer so much more than just stationery,” said Uithol. “We are ready to help local Gold Coast businesses start, run and grow with the latest in tech, as well as help make bigger things happen for local students, teachers, schools and the planet.