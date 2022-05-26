Complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman have risen this year, following a period of declining complaints.

The Ombudsman fielded 22,203 complaints against Australian telcos during the first three months of 2022. This marks a 21 per cent increased from the previous quarter, and the first increase for five quarters.

Telcos can be heartened by the fact that this figure is still down 27 per cent from the first quarter of 2021.

“The figures released by the TIO today show a fall of 8112 complaints between the two corresponding quarters – continuing a trend of falling complaint volumes in recent years,” the Communications Alliance, the industry body, said in a statement.

Communications Alliance CEO John Stanton suggests this rise was “a seasonal effect”, saying the start of the year historically yields more complaints.

“I suspect that service disruptions caused by severe flooding in eastern Australia have also had some impact.”

The Ombudsman Cynthia Gebert called the increase “significant.

“This quarter’s increase in complaints is a reminder that telcos need to focus on working with consumers to resolve complaints before they escalate to us,” Gebert said.

“Consumers need to be able to rely on their phone and internet services. They are essential for work, schooling, running a business and keeping in touch with friends and family.”

There were 3,398 unresolved complaints, with 2,406 escalated for dispute resolution.

Over half of all complaints were regarding a connection fault.