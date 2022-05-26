HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aussie Telco Complaints Rise, After Period Of Decline

Aussie Telco Complaints Rise, After Period Of Decline

By | 26 May 2022

Complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman have risen this year, following a period of declining complaints.

The Ombudsman fielded 22,203 complaints against Australian telcos during the first three months of 2022. This marks a 21 per cent increased from the previous quarter, and the first increase for five quarters.

Telcos can be heartened by the fact that this figure is still down 27 per cent from the first quarter of 2021.

“The figures released by the TIO today show a fall of 8112 complaints between the two corresponding quarters – continuing a trend of falling complaint volumes in recent years,” the Communications Alliance, the industry body, said in a statement.

Communications Alliance CEO John Stanton suggests this rise was “a seasonal effect”, saying the start of the year historically yields more complaints.

“I suspect that service disruptions caused by severe flooding in eastern Australia have also had some impact.”

The Ombudsman Cynthia Gebert  called the increase “significant.

“This quarter’s increase in complaints is a reminder that telcos need to focus on working with consumers to resolve complaints before they escalate to us,” Gebert said.

“Consumers need to be able to rely on their phone and internet services. They are essential for work, schooling, running a business and keeping in touch with friends and family.”

There were 3,398 unresolved complaints, with 2,406 escalated for dispute resolution.

Over half of all complaints were regarding a connection fault.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Optus, TPG Repaying Millions To Customers After False Speed Promises
Telecoms Industry Ombudsman Opens Urgent Line For At-Risk Consumers & Small Businesses
Phone & Internet Complaints Down 12% In Q4 2019
Telco Ombudsman Set To Oversee Digital Platforms
Industry Applauds Fletcher Post
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Launch First Retail Clothing Store
Latest News
/
May 26, 2022
/
Coles Could Track Data With New Trolley System
Latest News
/
May 26, 2022
/
Jack Dorsey Quits Twitter After ‘Backstabbing’ Claims
Latest News
/
May 26, 2022
/
Officeworks Opens Massive New Green Store
Latest News
/
May 26, 2022
/
NutriBullet Expands Into Benchtop Cooking
Latest News
/
May 26, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Launch First Retail Clothing Store
Latest News
/
May 26, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
US tech conglomerate Amazon have opened up their first ever clothing store in LA, calling it Amazon Style. The new...
Read More