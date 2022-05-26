HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 26 May 2022

Nutribullet not only want to blend your food, but cook it, too, with the launch of two new kitchen products.

The NutriBullet XXL Digital Air Fryer (above) joins a crowded but fast-growing category. It has a seven litre capacity, eight preset cooking modes, as well as manually timer and temperature functions.

The NutriBullet EveryGrain Cooker (below) is both a grain cooker, and can steam fish and vegetables at the same time. It can house 10 cups of cooked grains, promises cooked fish and veg within 15 minutes, and includes a steaming tray for other streamed goodies.

It also features five presets, as well as a Keep Warm mode, which does exactly what you’d expect. You can delay cooking for up to twelve hours to perfectly time your dinner while absent.

The NutriBullet XXL Digital Air Fryer is available for RRP $279.95, with the EveryGrain Cooker RRP $139.95.



