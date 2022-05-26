HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Twitter Coughs Up $211 Million In Privacy Settlement

Twitter Coughs Up $211 Million In Privacy Settlement

By | 26 May 2022

Twitter has settled a 2019 privacy lawsuit with the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission.

The US$150 million settlement (A$211 million) covers charges that Twitter encouraged its users to add email addresses and phone numbers in order to enable 2FA security, only to use this information to target advertising.

This activity occurred between 2013 and 2019; the company claimed it “inadvertently” added the information into its advertising system.

“The $150 million penalty reflects the seriousness of the allegations against Twitter, and the substantial new compliance measures to be imposed as a result of today’s proposed settlement will help prevent further misleading tactics that threaten users’ privacy,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta in a statement.

Twitter chief privacy officer Damien Kieran said of the settlement: “Keeping data secure and respecting privacy is something we take extremely seriously, and we have cooperated with the FTC every step of the way.

Keiran added that, moving forward, the company would be “building and evolving processes, implementing technical measures, and conducting regular auditing and reporting to ensure we are mitigating risk at every level and function at Twitter.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Jack Dorsey Quits Twitter After ‘Backstabbing’ Claims
Twitter Will Hold Musk To $63B Sale
Elon Musk Considers Charging For Twitter
Elon Musk Plans To Take Twitter Public Again
The Features Set To Be Added To Elon Musk’s Twitter
rel="nofollow"
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Launch First Retail Clothing Store
Latest News
/
May 26, 2022
/
Coles Could Track Data With New Trolley System
Latest News
/
May 26, 2022
/
Jack Dorsey Quits Twitter After ‘Backstabbing’ Claims
Latest News
/
May 26, 2022
/
Aussie Telco Complaints Rise, After Period Of Decline
Latest News
/
May 26, 2022
/
Officeworks Opens Massive New Green Store
Latest News
/
May 26, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Launch First Retail Clothing Store
Latest News
/
May 26, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
US tech conglomerate Amazon have opened up their first ever clothing store in LA, calling it Amazon Style. The new...
Read More