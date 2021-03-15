HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Foxtel > NRL 2021 Opening Round Biggest Ever, Says Foxtel

NRL 2021 Opening Round Biggest Ever, Says Foxtel

By | 15 Mar 2021
,

The opening round of this year’s NRL season has been a smash hit for Foxtel, becoming the highest-rating first round in subscription TV history.

Round One 2021 pulled in an average 372,000 viewers, up 28 per cent on the first round of 2020; this is the second highest rating NRL round of all time. Foxtel broadcast audiences were up 14 per cent, while streaming on Kayo, Foxtel Now, and Foxtel Go were up 74 per cent.

According to Fox Sports Executive Director Steve Crawley, this is a massive beginning for the 2021 season, and Foxtel is working hard to deliver a product people love and want to pay for.

“It continues a run of out-sized audience growth for League on subscription television in 2020 based on our growing number of sports subscribers, which is now at a high water mark in the company’s history.

“We have a commentary and production team that’s the best in the business, and together with a great line up of shows and personalities, these numbers are further confirmation fans know Fox League is the go-to place for all NRL action,” he said.

The Storm v Rabbitohs season opener was the highest-rating opener and highest-rating Thursday night match ever, with an average audience of 487,000; this was followed by the Friday night Broncos v Eels match, at 429,000.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
HBO Max: Where Is Foxtel In Their Global Growth Plan?
Fans Take To Foxtel Big Time For NRL Opener
Is Amazon Prime Getting Set To Bid For AFL Rights?
Aussie Favourites Return to LifeStyle in Foxtel’s New Line-Up
Ten Network Owner CBSViacom Set To Launch New Streaming Service
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Head Of Solar And Energy Retires
Latest News LG
/
March 15, 2021
/
Facebook Working Out Deals With News Corp and Nine
Facebook Latest News
/
March 15, 2021
/
Apple 5G Modem Tipped For 2023
Apple iPhone Latest News
/
March 15, 2021
/
Qantas Trials Vaccine Passport App
Coronavirus
/
March 15, 2021
/
Warning To Delete AusPost Scam
Industry
/
March 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Head Of Solar And Energy Retires
Latest News LG
/
March 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG’s general manager of Solar and Energy is retiring after 10 years with the manufacturer’s energy business. Markus Lambert (right),...
Read More