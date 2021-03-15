HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG Head Of Solar And Energy Retires

By | 15 Mar 2021
LG’s general manager of Solar and Energy is retiring after 10 years with the manufacturer’s energy business.

Markus Lambert (right), who joined LG in 2011 before taking the helm of Solar and Energy in 2018, will step down on April 30. Over the past 10 years, more than 1.5 million LG solar panels have been installed on Australian homes, and its partner network now consists of more than 100 businesses.

In a statement, LG thanked Lambert for his service.

“Markus has overseen a period of growth and rapid adoption of solar products during his time with the company.

“His deep understanding of the solar industry and experience with our partner network has been invaluable, and we wish him well for his retirement,” the company said.

LG is now searching for a new head of Solar and Energy, and the company has assured it will work with both partners and customers to make the transition period as seamless as possible.

