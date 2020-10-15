HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Notebooks, Tablets And Smartphones, Oh My! All The Tech In SmartHouse’s Latest Edition

Notebooks, Tablets And Smartphones, Oh My! All The Tech In SmartHouse’s Latest Edition

By | 15 Oct 2020

The newest edition of SmartHouse’s digital magazine is packed full of all the latest tech you need to transform your working-from-home lifestyle and you can see it live here.

From premium smartphones such as the $2000 Samsung ZFold 2 5G to the $299 Motorola G9 Play, SmartHouse has got you covered when it comes to picking the right device for your needs.

SmartHouse’s fourth issue for 2020 will also take you through the best notebooks on the market, whether you’re still working from home or are back in the office – including the Acer Swift 7 and the MSI Modern 14.

But as technology plays such a crucial role in absolutely everything we do, SmartHouse is now taking tech beyond the device. We know technology is embedded in every item we wear and use, from our shoes to how we style our hair.

In a new look for SmartHouse, we look at lifestyle technology such as Nike’s Mercurial Dream Speed boots and Jacquard and Google’s smart chip for backpacks and jackets.

We even investigate how active wear brand Under Armour has made a surprising foray into ‘space wear’ after partnering with Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic.

You can read the full issue for free over on our magazine page here.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Has Telstra Got Anywhere To Go Other Than Wholesale As NBN Fibre Is Kicked Into Play?
ADAPT 460T Earphones Review: Incredible ANC & Crystal Clear Sound
ChannelNews On A Roll Vs Competition
Optus Tests Next-Gen 5G mmWave In Sydney
Amazon Set To Buy Zoox
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Harman Kardon Neo – Good Sound, But Why The Strap?
Harman Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 15, 2020
/
Dick Smith Claims Execs Failed To Manage Buyers Or Their Practices
Dick Smith Court Case Industry Latest News
/
October 15, 2020
/
Mystery Surrounds $199 Refurbished Ffalcon TV’s Being Offloaded On Amazon Prime
Display Latest News LCD
/
October 15, 2020
/
Samsung Debut Rugged, Durable Pro Plus SD Cards
Accessories Camera Latest News
/
October 15, 2020
/
Sony Finally Rolling Out Apple TV On Select Smart TVs
Apple Latest News Sony
/
October 15, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Harman Kardon Neo – Good Sound, But Why The Strap?
Harman Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 15, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Harman Kardon’s portable Neo Bluetooth speaker has arrived in Australia, featuring speakerphone capability and a carry strap – but is...
Read More