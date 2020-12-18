The combined notebook shipments of the global top-5 brands reached its second highest-ever monthly level, thanks to strong sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to figures from the Notebook Tracker, the big 5 vendors also reached the highest-ever figures the previous month too after shipments skyrocketed particularly in North America and Europe.

Hewlett-Packard’s (HP) enterprise and consumer notebooks dipped slightly in November after stellar October sales, while Lenovo saw its November shipments pick up due to increased Chromebook shipments.

Dell, which enjoyed major education procurement orders and built up big sales in October, witnessed a sharp on-month decline in November shipments.

November may have been the second-highest month for Notebook shipments, but the period still saw a 4% dip on month for the top three ODMs.

Quanta Computer’s shipments further increased in the month to reach a new record. Compal Electronics saw a significant drop in November shipments due to weaker-than-expected orders from Dell.