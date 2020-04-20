Nokia Takeover Bid: Report

HELSINKI: Finnish telecommunications networking company Nokia is awash with rumours about a takeover, but the company is remaining hush-hush.

Nokia has confirmed it is working with an investment bank to defend itself from a hostile takeover – but won’t say from whom.

“Nokia does not comment on market rumours,” said a spokesman for the company.

Online publication TMT Finance has reported that the group has been working to defend itself from a hostile takeover bid for parts or all of its business.