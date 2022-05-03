Nokia, Optus and Samsung Electronics Australia today announced that they have achieved a world first.

The three companies achieved a data session using 3 Components (3CC) Carrier Aggregation technology over a 5G Standalone network in Australia, the first time this has been done using a commercial smartphone.

5G Carrier Aggregation allows smartphones to receive multiple 5G frequency bands in parallel. Combining spectrum from different frequency bands, allows for higher data rates, increased coverage and superior network capacity.

Such technology not only improves the 5G experience for users, but will allow for “advanced 5G cases” such as AR and VR.

Nokia used its latest commercial AirScale Baseband and radio portfolio (pictured below) powered by its Reefshark chipset over Optus’ commercial network.

The trial combined the FDD band (2100MHz) with the TDD band (2300 MHz + 3500 MHz) using Carrier Aggregation technology. A Samsung Galaxy handset was used.

“We’re always looking at ways that we can further optimise our network performance to benefit our customers,” Lambo Kanagaratnam, Vice President of Networks at Optus, said.

“Once available commercially, this 3 NR Carrier operation will enable customers to achieve a higher 5G download speed at more places improving their overall 5G experience. Our Samsung Galaxy S22 customers will soon be the first to benefit from this technology enhancement with other handsets to follow shortly after.”

“Nokia is delighted to bring our market-leading 5G technology to Australia to deliver yet another 5G world first with Optus,” added Dr Robert Joyce, Chief Technology Officer at Nokia Oceania.

“This market-leading 5G network enhancement provided by Nokia will allow Optus to continue to deliver superior network performance to its customers.”