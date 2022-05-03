HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Ad Demand At Record High, Ad Spend Increases 2.8% In March

Ad Demand At Record High, Ad Spend Increases 2.8% In March

By | 3 May 2022

Ad revenue has seen massive growth as COVID lockdowns and the pandemic comes to a close, with record advertising demand for the March quarter as well as the financial year-to-date. Gains have been seen in Digital, Cinema and Radio Media. While March levels were higher in 2018 and 2019, the continuous increase and consistent growth indicates a return to those numbers.

Standard Media Index’s Forward Pacings data show that April is set for growth too, as spend currently sits only 2.6% lower than April 2021, and a week left of trading still to be included.

Credit: Mumbrella

Jane Ractliffe, Managing Director of SMI AU/NZ says the result demonstrates a now consistent growth that has occurred in response to the COVID period ending.

“Australia’s ad market has not only been rebuilding since COVID, but it’s also entered a new period of stability as there’s been year-on-year growth in monthly ad spend for 14 consecutive months and only one month of negative ad spend in 17 months,”

“It really is an extraordinary turnaround from the dark days in mid-2020 when the impact of the COVID pandemic was at its peak. Now the ad market has followed the economy in learning to live with COVID and that ensures more certainly for all media stakeholders.”

Over the march quarter, the SMI was reporting 9.4% increase in ad spend, with value of digital ad spend up 19.2%, outdoor bookings at 8.7% and tv media up 2.2%.

Digital Media has the highest spend, which has increased 24.2% over the financial year.


164140

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Physical Music Ownership Still Important According To 2021 RIAA Data
Google Takes On EU In Court Over Record Antitrust Fines
Global PC Market Posts Record Growth, Lenovo & HP Top Performers
target="_blank"
651950
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Activision CEO Kotick Set For Half-Billion Microsoft Pay Day
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
Nokia, Samsung, Optus Make World-First 5G Breakthrough
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
The Features Set To Be Added To Elon Musk’s Twitter
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
Google Updates Pixel Range, Fixes Android 12 Issues
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
Aussie Broadband Shares Rebound After Horror Day
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Activision CEO Kotick Set For Half-Billion Microsoft Pay Day
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Bobby Kotick, the controversial CEO of Activision Blizzard, could leave the company with as much as US$520 million in his...
Read More