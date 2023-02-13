The first-ever Nokia gaming controller is coming soon, and StreamView has inadvertently spilled the beans on the design, specs, and pricing, ahead of its official launch.

Touting its ergonomic design and a better grip, the Nokia GC5000 also boasts a 650mAh battery with 14 hours of life and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, meaning there’s really no need to get up from the lounge once you settle into a solid weekend of gaming. (The battery also fully recharges in two hours, via USB-C.)

It has haptic feedback and a six-axis gyroscope for a more realistic experience, and a microphone for barking instructions/abuse during multi-playing sessions.

The controller can be paired with Android TVs, streaming devices, and smartphones, plus supports Google Assistant via a special ‘Hey Google’ button – basically it is designed to slot in seamlessly to the Android gaming ecosystem.

It is priced at €52.90 (A$83) although there is no information on the release date. Given this listing, we can rightfully expect it sooner rather than later.