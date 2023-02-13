HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nokia Game Controller 5000 Info Leaks

Nokia Game Controller 5000 Info Leaks

By | 13 Feb 2023

The first-ever Nokia gaming controller is coming soon, and StreamView has inadvertently spilled the beans on the design, specs, and pricing, ahead of its official launch.

Touting its ergonomic design and a better grip, the Nokia GC5000 also boasts a 650mAh battery with 14 hours of life and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, meaning there’s really no need to get up from the lounge once you settle into a solid weekend of gaming. (The battery also fully recharges in two hours, via USB-C.)

It has haptic feedback and a six-axis gyroscope for a more realistic experience, and a microphone for barking instructions/abuse during multi-playing sessions.

The controller can be paired with Android TVs, streaming devices, and smartphones, plus supports Google Assistant via a special ‘Hey Google’ button – basically it is designed to slot in seamlessly to the Android gaming ecosystem.

It is priced at €52.90 (A$83) although there is no information on the release date. Given this listing, we can rightfully expect it sooner rather than later.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple To Follow Android With Reverse Wireless Charging
Flip Phones Making A Comeback
New Moto Secure App Makes Phone Security Easier
Half Of All Apps Deleted Within 30 Days
Spotify Calls Apple “Abusive” In Letter To EU
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple To Limit USB-C Cable On IPhone-15
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
Woolies Invests Further $4.9 Million Into PetCulture
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
Uniden Releases Wireless 3K App Cam Solo Pano
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
Google’s Latest Update Lets Users Get Bird’s Eye-View Of Cities
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS:JB Hi Fi Sales Up February Soft, Online Down
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple To Limit USB-C Cable On IPhone-15
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple’s upcoming USB-C ports and cables for this year’s iPhone 15 will feature a a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting...
Read More