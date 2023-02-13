Google has rolled out an update to help users get immersive footage of places from above.

The update lets users plan trips by offering them a new way to locate the entrances to buildings, figure out where to park, and see how busy areas get at certain times of the day.

“Immersive View is an entirely new way to explore a place — letting you feel like you’re right there, even before you visit,” Chris Phillips, a general manager at Google, wrote in a blog post unveiling the update.

“Using advances in AI and computer vision, immersive view fuses billions of Street View and aerial images to create a rich, digital model of the world. And it layers helpful information on top like the weather, traffic, and how busy a place is.”

The new feature works on any phone or device, claims their website blog.

The Immersive View feature for Google Maps launched for London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo, with plans to make it available for other global cities. The next cities to receive the update for Google Maps will be Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence and Venice.

Google is also introducing new augmented reality (AR) features to Maps through a tool called Live View as well as eco-friendly routing.

The former helps you find your way when walking around, using AR to display helpful arrows and directions right on top of your world. It’s especially helpful when navigating tricky indoor areas, like airports and train stations.