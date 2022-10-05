HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > No Fraud Yet From Optus Breach

No Fraud Yet From Optus Breach

By | 5 Oct 2022

None of the customer details leaked during the Optus hack have yet been used in fraudulent activities, according to credit reporting agency Equifax.

Equifax CEO Melanie Cochrane delivered the good news on RN Breakfast this morning, saying there was no evidence of unusual activity, but warned it is only a matter of time before bad actors attempt to use the information for fraud.

Optus gave its most impacted customers a free subscription to credit identity monitoring service Equifax as a safeguard after its data breach.

“While we can’t directly correlate that back, or we have not got evidence of that yet, we’re fairly certain… there will be increased fraud,” Cochrane said.

“We all need to work together as an industry, work with the credit providers, work with agencies … come together to protect our community.

“We now have a security standard that is one of the highest in the industry.

“In fact, we are now advising the FBI.”



