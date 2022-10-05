HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon Pauses Corporate Hiring

By | 5 Oct 2022

Amazon is the latest retail giant to pause hiring for corporate positions as online sales slow after the pandemic-induced spike.

Bloomberg reports the company will pause recruitment until the end of the year, with the freeze applying only to corporate roles in the Worldwide Amazon Stores division, not its warehousing.

“Amazon continues to have a significant number of open roles available across the company,” Amazon spokesman Brad Glasser said in a statement overnight.

“We have many different businesses at various stages of evolution, and we expect to keep adjusting our hiring strategies in each of these businesses at various junctures.”

Amazon reduced its overall workforce by close to 100,000 during the June quarter, which — not surprisingly — coincided with the company’s biggest ever quarterly profit decline.

As of the end of June, Amazon still had more than 1.5 million full- and part-time workers.



