As part of a flurry of Nest announcements, Google has unveiled the second generation of it’s Nest Doorbell.

Following up the 2018 release of the Nest Hello in 2018, the new device is a wired version of the 2021 Nest Doorbell (Battery), and as such, has been appropriately named the Nest Doorbell (Wired).

Sporting a similar design, the new Nest Doorbell offers users a “taller and enhanced camera view”, with a vertical FOV that shows people and packages at arrive at your door, with 24/7 continuous recording.

Bolstering this functionality, the Nest Doorbell (Wired) will notify you of what is at your door, able to identify a package or a person. Like the previous Nest Doorbell’s, it also has familiar face alerts, which allows it to detect familiar faces such as residents and family members, as well as regular guests.

The new doorbell looks to fill the gap that was left when the Nest Doorbell (Battery) was released, which was the market for more permanent installations.

Whilst the battery model is convenient due to its easy installation and removal, the new wired model doesn’t require recharging, and is thus dependable for those who don’t want to have to worry about their doorbell, making it perfect for those travelling or who are away from home for long periods.

In addition, the new Nest Doorbell has a body made with 43 percent recycled materials, and an accompanying Nest Aware subscription will allow users to view 10 days of continuous history.

The Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) is now available for pre-order in the US for $179.99 USD (~A$276.31), and will come in Snow, Linen, Ash and Ivy. Australian pricing and availability is yet to be announced.