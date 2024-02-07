LG Electronics has announced it will be offering access to three months of Apple TV+ for free to eligible LG Smart TV users.

This will be offered in 93 countries, and the free trial is available within the Apple TV app on compatible 4K and 8K LG Smart TVs (2018 or later).

Additionally, it’s available on compatible StanbyME and StanbyME Go TVs. The offer will go into effect starting February 6th, and last until April 30th, 2024.

Theses TVs from LG feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, meaning LG smart TV users will get the chance to enjoy Apple TV+ in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

LG’s premium 2024 TVs are the first in the industry to support both Dolby Vision and Filmmaker mode.