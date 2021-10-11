HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Shape 6K Panasonic LUMIX Camera

New Shape 6K Panasonic LUMIX Camera

By | 11 Oct 2021

The quality and power of the latest Panasonic mirrorless camera reminds you that, even with the evolution of smartphone cams, there will always be a place for a stand-alone dedicated camera. If you’re serious about photography and video, the compact, lightweight, full-frame, 6K box-style LUMIX BS1H from Panasonic may well be that camera.

Set for release in November, the 0.58kg BS1H has an aluminum and magnesium alloy body that will balance easily on smaller gimbals. The camera’s accessibility also stands out.

With USB 3.1 Type C, 3G-SDI and HDMI Type A terminals, it will link to a number of accessories, and can provide simultaneous output. It’s also got a double SD Card slot for back-up video recording or relay recording.

 

There’s a 3.5 audio in/out and it’s compatible with the XLR mic DMW-XLR1.

There’s a 24.2 megapixel 35mm full-frame sensor for wider depth of field, and, with a number of recording formats and frame rates, it captures in up to 6K resolution.

The versatile unit boasts cinema-quality 30p 10-bit unlimited video recording capability, Dual Native ISO Technology and excellent low-light performance, wide dynamic range of 14+ stops, V-Log and more.

The ISO tech minimises noise generation by choosing an optimal circuit to use according to the sensitivity before gain processing. In combo with optimum signal processing, it assures maximum ISO 51,200 high sensitivity recording with minimum noise.

It can also connect through Bluetooth 4.2 (BLE) and 2.4 GHz WiFi for transferring files or live streaming, and remote control using application software.

