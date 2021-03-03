HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nine Appoints Stan Boss Mike Sneesby As New CEO

Nine Appoints Stan Boss Mike Sneesby As New CEO

By | 3 Mar 2021
,

Channel Nine has appointed former Stan boss Mike Sneesby as its new CEO, replacing outgoing chief Hugh Marks.

Sneesby, 46, is a former telecommunication executive and was the head of streaming at Stan since 2013. He also worked as the Director of Strategy and Business Development at Ninemsn.

The appointment of Sneesby raises questions as to whether the other internal candidate, Chris Janz – the head of publishing at Nine – will quit the executive team.

Speculation prior to the appointment was that Nine chairman Peter Costello, the former Federal Treasurer, favoured former Shine CEO Carl Fennessy for the top job.

Nine Entertainment CEO Hugh Marks at a press conference in Canberra, Wednesday, November 13, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Nine, which also owns former Fairfax mastheads The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, had been searching for a replacement for Marks since the longstanding CEO abruptly left his post in November 2020.

Marks left his post reportedly due to his relationship with a former member of his executive team, Alexi Baker. The former CEO led Nine through his $4 billion merger with Fairfax in 2018.

Sneesby was brought in to launch Stan in 2013 under former Nine CEO David Gyngell.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with this important role, to be the custodian for many of Australia’s most important, valuable and iconic media brands,” Sneesby said in a statement.

“I have worked alongside my colleagues at Nine for many years and I look forwarding to building our future together as we embrace the opportunities presented in the emerging and growing digital future. The Nine family is made up of journalists, technicians, producers and so many dedicated to their craft, it will be the honour of a lifetime to lead them.”

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, sources familiar with the CEO appointment process said Sneesby’s television experience was a big factor in the decision.

Sneesby’s replacement at streaming service Stan has not yet been announced.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
Stan Reports 28% Increase In Revenue Following Price Rise
Rugby Union On Stan A Big Flop After Waratahs Flogged
EXCLUSIVE: Foxtel To Launch New iQ5 With SmartHouse Controls
EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max & Wonder Woman Tipped To Be Coming To OZ Directly, Foxtel Still In Discussions
Buffering Suffering: Third Of Aussies Report Regular Streaming Issues
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

DJI Launches New First-Person Drone
DJI Latest News
/
March 3, 2021
/
Microsoft Wants To Make Personal Holograms For Remote Work & Socialising
Latest News Microsoft
/
March 3, 2021
/
Doing The Right Thing Not In Harvey Norman Management Handbook
Latest News
/
March 3, 2021
/
“World-Leading” COVID Recovery Gives Hope To Retail
Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 3, 2021
/
Netgear Expands Specialised AV Switch Line
Latest News Netgear
/
March 3, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

DJI Launches New First-Person Drone
DJI Latest News
/
March 3, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
DJI has released a new first-person drone that it says creates an entirely new drone category. The new DJI FPV...
Read More