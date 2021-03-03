Channel Nine has appointed former Stan boss Mike Sneesby as its new CEO, replacing outgoing chief Hugh Marks.

Sneesby, 46, is a former telecommunication executive and was the head of streaming at Stan since 2013. He also worked as the Director of Strategy and Business Development at Ninemsn.

The appointment of Sneesby raises questions as to whether the other internal candidate, Chris Janz – the head of publishing at Nine – will quit the executive team.

Speculation prior to the appointment was that Nine chairman Peter Costello, the former Federal Treasurer, favoured former Shine CEO Carl Fennessy for the top job.

Nine, which also owns former Fairfax mastheads The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, had been searching for a replacement for Marks since the longstanding CEO abruptly left his post in November 2020.

Marks left his post reportedly due to his relationship with a former member of his executive team, Alexi Baker. The former CEO led Nine through his $4 billion merger with Fairfax in 2018.

Sneesby was brought in to launch Stan in 2013 under former Nine CEO David Gyngell.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with this important role, to be the custodian for many of Australia’s most important, valuable and iconic media brands,” Sneesby said in a statement.

“I have worked alongside my colleagues at Nine for many years and I look forwarding to building our future together as we embrace the opportunities presented in the emerging and growing digital future. The Nine family is made up of journalists, technicians, producers and so many dedicated to their craft, it will be the honour of a lifetime to lead them.”

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, sources familiar with the CEO appointment process said Sneesby’s television experience was a big factor in the decision.

Sneesby’s replacement at streaming service Stan has not yet been announced.