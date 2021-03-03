HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 3 Mar 2021
Canadian audio firm Paradigm has launched its new Founder Series of premium loudspeakers, distributed in Australia by Audio Active.

The six-model range includes three floorstanders – the Founder 80F, Founder 100F, and the hybrid active/passive Founder 120H with ARC Genesis room correction – as well as the Founder 40B standmount, Founder 90C centre, and Founder 70LCR, the latter of which can be installed either vertically or horizontally.

Each is designed, manufactured, and tested at Paradigm’s facility in Toronto, Canada, and is available in four finishes: walnut, black walnut, midnight cherry, and piano black.

Scott Bagby, Paradigm founder and CEO, hailed the Founder Series as a “strong accomplishment” for Paradigm – its first completely new speaker line since he reacquired the company two years ago.

“We are combining an iconic design, sound that has astounding clarity along with a delicate and believable realism, and a sonic impact that will send shivers down your spine.

“I am immensely proud of our development teams’ devotion to produce a line that clearly exceeds all expectations,” he said.

The Founder Series will be available in early May, starting at $2899 (each) for the 70LCR, $3899 (pair) for the 40B, $4499 (each) for the 90C, $6499 (pair) for the 80F, $8999 (pair) for the 100F, and $13,999 (pair) for the 120H with ARC Genesis.

