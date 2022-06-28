According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple are looking to update their Apple TV with some extra power, and potentially making it a gaming machine.

“The new Apple TV, code-named J255, is in development with an A14 chip and an additional gigabyte of RAM”. The extra grunt should be useful for the ‘additional gaming capabilities’ contained in tvOS 16,” said Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter.

The A14 chip would replace the current A12 chip, which alongside the additional gigabyte of memory, would make the Apple TV a powerful enough device for game streaming.

With the A14 being a mobile chip, it’s hardly going to running triple A games at their very best, but the added power might be the perfect option for game streaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. However, Apple already have games available for the tvOS 16, which whilst rather basic, would benefit from the added power.

The added tvOS 16 gaming capabilities will also allow for support for certain Bluetooth gaming controllers, including the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and Pro Controller.