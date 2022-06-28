HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Next Apple TV Tipped As Gaming Machine

Next Apple TV Tipped As Gaming Machine

By | 28 Jun 2022

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple are looking to update their Apple TV with some extra power, and potentially making it a gaming machine.

“The new Apple TV, code-named J255, is in development with an A14 chip and an additional gigabyte of RAM”. The extra grunt should be useful for the ‘additional gaming capabilities’ contained in tvOS 16,” said Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter.

The A14 chip would replace the current A12 chip, which alongside the additional gigabyte of memory, would make the Apple TV a powerful enough device for game streaming.

With the A14 being a mobile chip, it’s hardly going to running triple A games at their very best, but the added power might be the perfect option for game streaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. However, Apple already have games available for the tvOS 16, which whilst rather basic, would benefit from the added power.

The added tvOS 16 gaming capabilities will also allow for support for certain Bluetooth gaming controllers, including the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and Pro Controller.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple’s M2 Has Slower SSD Speeds Than M1: Report
REVIEW: The Astro A10 Is The Best Gaming Headset Under $100
Facebook Pulls App From Apple TV
Judge Who Dismissed Big Tech Child Labour Suit Profited From Decision
Apple To Release “Deluge” Of New Products
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Is TPG Telstra Network Sharing A Security Risk In The Making As Optus Object
Latest News
/
June 28, 2022
/
Aussie Retail Labour Crisis Worsening: Survey
Latest News
/
June 28, 2022
/
Apple’s M2 Has Slower SSD Speeds Than M1: Report
Latest News
/
June 28, 2022
/
Claims Kmart Baby Monitor Was Hacked
Latest News
/
June 28, 2022
/
State Budgets Generate Consumer Confidence Rise
Latest News
/
June 28, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Is TPG Telstra Network Sharing A Security Risk In The Making As Optus Object
Latest News
/
June 28, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Optus has finally lodged their submission with the Australian Competition and Consumer outlining why the proposed network sharing deal between...
Read More