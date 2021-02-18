Rupert Murdoch’s media giant News Corp is the latest outlet to join Google’s News Showcase, in a deal which will see the search engine giant pay for journalism from news sites.

The three-year deal involves News Corp receiving ‘significant payments’ to feature its news outlets in Google’s new product.

It will see stories from News Corp outlets including The Australian and The Wall Street Journal feature on the News Showcase.

Robert Thomson, News Corp chief executive, said the deal with Google will have “a positive impact on journalism around the globe as we have firmly established that there should be a premium for premium journalism”.

“I would like to thank [Google CEO] Sundar Pichai and his team at Google, who have shown a thoughtful commitment to journalism that will resonate in every country. This has been a passionate cause for our company for well over a decade and I am gratified that the terms of trade are changing, not just for News Corp, but for every publisher,” Thomson added.

The agreement with News Corp will cover a range of Google products including News Showcase, YouTube, Web Stories, Audio and ad technology.

News Showcase has already struck lucrative deals with over 500 publications around the world, including Australia’s Nine and Seven West Media.

The deal follows Google’s vocal protests against the Australian government’s News Media Bargaining Code, which would see the search engine giant and Facebook forced to pay news outlets for featuring stories.

Just today Facebook escalated its fight against the federal government by blocking news from publishers on Australian users’ timelines.

Australians woke up to find they were unable to view news from publishers such as the ABC.