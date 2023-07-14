Dropped ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, a 20-second video serves as a teaser for the newest Samsung flip release.

In the YouTube video, animated disco party is featured with characters tearing up the dance floor on new Galaxy Z Flip5, which acts as a dancefloor.

The animated video is the part of the “Join the flip side” marketing campaign and is joining another quirky video, though more horror series style, where the Z Flip5 was the star.

More details are sure to follow after the Unpacked event but for now. mark your calendars for the release date of July 26 for the latest in the Samsung flip phone line, the Galaxy Z Flip5.