HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Z Flip5 Ad Dials In The Disco To Promote New Samsung Phone

New Z Flip5 Ad Dials In The Disco To Promote New Samsung Phone

By | 14 Jul 2023

Dropped ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, a 20-second video serves as a teaser for the newest Samsung flip release.

In the YouTube video,  animated disco party is featured with characters tearing up the dance floor on new Galaxy Z Flip5, which acts as a dancefloor.

The animated video is the part of the “Join the flip side” marketing campaign and is joining another quirky video, though more horror series style, where the Z Flip5 was the star.

More details are sure to follow after the Unpacked event but for now. mark your calendars for the release date of July 26 for the latest in the Samsung flip phone line, the Galaxy Z Flip5.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, ,
You may also like
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Expected To Support 65W Fast Charging
New North Korean Phone Looks Like A Samsung Galaxy But Does It Repel Mosquitoes?
Will New Chinese Foldable From Honor Take On Samsung & Motorola
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 & Z Fold5 Prices Leaked
Samsung Galaxy S22 Update To Improve Low-Light Camera Performance
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Prime Day A Record Success Despite Global Economic Downturn
Latest News
/
July 14, 2023
/
Adobe + Figma Deal Blocked?
Latest News
/
July 14, 2023
/
ChatGPT in peril As US Regulators Begin A Massive Probe Into Alleged Wrongdoing
Latest News
/
July 14, 2023
/
Commissioner Vows To Make Border More Profitable & Cut Suppliers A Break
Latest News
/
July 14, 2023
/
Ecommerce Boss Fires 90% Of Staff, Gleefully Hands Work to Lina A Chatbot
Latest News
/
July 14, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Prime Day A Record Success Despite Global Economic Downturn
Latest News
/
July 14, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The world’s economic woes of inflation and rising interest rates hasn’t stopped Amazon making a record financial killing from its...
Read More