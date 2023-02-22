HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Varro Subs From ELAC

By | 22 Feb 2023

The new ELAC Varro line of high-end subwoofers consists of three series – Premium, Reference and Dual Reference.

Available in March, they all include BASH amplifiers, tracking amps that allow for maximum voltage. They also supply extra dynamic power throughout the operating range.

Plus, there are thick MDF cabinets with internal bracing. This helps eliminate cabinet flex and reduce unwanted cabinet resonance that can have a negative impact on tonal balance.

Custom designed, they all utilise large-diameter voice coils – two inches on the Premiums and 2.5 on the Reference and Dual Reference. These accommodate the higher power and heat generated by the motor structure.

When it comes to the digital signal processing, a dual 28-bit with a 147mHz master clock frequency is used to process signals with high accuracy and minimum latency.

They also feature auto room EQ, using the Sub Control 3.0 app to optimise room EQ automatically to find greater flexibility in placement without impeding performance.

Meanwhile, both the Reference and Dual Reference series feature an ethernet port for connection to third-party control systems such as Control4, RTI, Creston and Savant.



