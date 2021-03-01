HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Telstra Premium NBN Internet Plan, Price Up 10% Speeds Cut In Half

New Telstra Premium NBN Internet Plan, Price Up 10% Speeds Cut In Half

By | 1 Mar 2021

Only at Telstra, according to a recent customer email Telstra is introducing a new “simplified” NBN Internet plan the only problem is that the cost has gone up 10% and the upload speeds is halved.

Effective from 31 March 2021 their NBN business plan will change to a new Premium Internet plan with a minimum monthly rate of $110whichistoughforstrugglingCOVID-19 businesses.

The downside is that despite rates going up users will still get keep their unlimited data download speeds however upload speeds will reduce from 40Mbps to 20Mbps which for a business which sends information out to customers is a real blow.

The 10% jump in monthly rates from $100 a month to $110 comes as many small businesses are recovering from the impact of COVID-19.

The Telstra email states, “Your new plan is month-to-month, meaning you can change plans if your needs change”.

Telstra has reduced rates for international calls, starting at 1c/minute plus a 55c call connection fee.

Bills will be updated automatically.

ChannelNews understands that several competitors are now targeting Telstra business customers.

Telstra said in their email ‘On your first bill after 31 March 2021, you may notice charges for any calls that were made before your plan was updated. Any offers associated with your old plan will no longer apply”.

 

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
