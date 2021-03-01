In a bid to shake up its dusty business model, Twitter has announced a new feature to be introduced to the social media platform, dubbed the ‘Super Follow’.

At a virtual event for investors, the company explained how the addition will change the way people can use the app – and who it works for.

Essentially, Twitter is monetising its current offering, with account holders soon able to charge their followers a fee to view exclusive content. That could mean access to VIP tweets, a newsletter subscription or joining a private community, just like Facebook Groups.

But will that benefit the average user?

According to Ben Wood, a CCS Insight analyst, it’s not exactly designed with all in mind. “Twitter is unquestionably looking for ways to drive new revenue streams with this new service. For those with compelling enough content this service could be attractive, but I expect it will be hard to deliver big paydays for the average Twitter user.”

Social media consultant Matt Navarra asked his followers if they would likely pay a premium for their favourite accounts; 85% said no, they would not.

However, other users to consider include publications, journalists and reporters, as Super Follows could be a hugely impactful and valuable feature for such groups.

That’s not all Twitter has in the pipeline though; the app also said it was testing a live audio discussion service – something that’s worked well for new rival Clubhouse, the audio-only social network.

Twitter has been dragging its heels when it comes to releasing major changes in the way its users can Tweet – this facelift is something of an overdue event. And its dawdling has led to its dwindling.

“Why don’t we start with why folks don’t believe in us,” said Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. “It comes down to three critiques: we’re slow, we’re not innovative, and we’re not trusted.”

If you’re thinking the pay-to-view concept sounds familiar, you’re not wrong. Twitter’s new money-maker is tipped to compete with Patreon and OnlyFans.

The ‘Super Follow’ feature will be offered in a subscription format, paid monthly with the option to cancel anytime. Super Followers will have a supporter badge displayed on their profile and will be privy to viewing and commenting on otherwise off-limits content.