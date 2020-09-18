Sony has launched the Xperia 5 II, a compact smartphone which features the company’s first 120Hz phone screen and is designed for gaming, entertainment, and cinematography.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and a 4000mAh battery, the 6.1-inch phone incorporates a number of features from the larger Xperia 1 II, including a triple-lens camera with Zeiss optics; the Photography and Cinematography Pro features; and a 21:9 display.

It also includes what Sony bills as the world’s first 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion movie recording in a smartphone, and is capable of capturing and playing back up to 5x slow motion captured at 24 frames per second.

“The versatile triple lens camera with three focal lengths: 16mm/24mm/70mm, lets you capture beautiful landscapes and portraits, and also zoom in on distant subjects. The Zeiss optics are specifically calibrated for the Xperia 5 II and feature the renowned Zeiss T* coating for reduced reflection, resulting in exquisite contrast and image rendering,” said Sony.

For gamers, the device features a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch scanning rate for accurate controls, and is compatible with Sony’s DualShock 4 controllers for PlayStation 4. Sony is also pitching it as an entertainment device with its 21:9 CinemaWide 6.1″ FHD+ HDR OLED notchless display, as well as its dual front stereo speakers and 3.5mm audio jack.

The Xperia 5 II will be open for US preorders on September 29, with a release on December 4, for $950 USD. Australian pricing and release date have yet to be announced.