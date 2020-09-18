HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Harvey Norman Expands Property Footprint During COVID-19

By | 18 Sep 2020
Harvey Norman is planning a major property expansion according to Colliers International executives.

The property Companies Mark Yazbeck revealed this week that Harvey Norman is planning a new retail, industrial and commercial development at Taylors Beach, Port Stephens.

Construction is set to begin on the “major development” shortly after Harvey Norman bought the 10.22-hectare site in February and have now obtained Development Application approval to build a new 11,500 square metre Homemaker Centre, additional retail and commercial premises, together with an industrial subdivision.

The centre caters for bulky goods showrooms, medical, childcare, indoor recreation, and other retail tenancies, ranging from 150 square metres to 2500 square metres, which are now available for lease.

ChannelNews understands that three major retailers have already agreed to take space in the new Harvey Norman development.

“There is an approval for a service station and fast-food outlet, which are also available for lease, and we’re currently dealing with national brands in relation to both.” Yazbeck said.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
