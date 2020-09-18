Harvey Norman is planning a major property expansion according to Colliers International executives.

The property Companies Mark Yazbeck revealed this week that Harvey Norman is planning a new retail, industrial and commercial development at Taylors Beach, Port Stephens.

Construction is set to begin on the “major development” shortly after Harvey Norman bought the 10.22-hectare site in February and have now obtained Development Application approval to build a new 11,500 square metre Homemaker Centre, additional retail and commercial premises, together with an industrial subdivision.

The centre caters for bulky goods showrooms, medical, childcare, indoor recreation, and other retail tenancies, ranging from 150 square metres to 2500 square metres, which are now available for lease.

ChannelNews understands that three major retailers have already agreed to take space in the new Harvey Norman development.

“There is an approval for a service station and fast-food outlet, which are also available for lease, and we’re currently dealing with national brands in relation to both.” Yazbeck said.