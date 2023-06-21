Tough new penalties have been put in place to protect NSW retail workers from assault, under a bill introduced by the state government.

“Everyone should be treated with decency and respect while at work,” says NSW Premier Chris Minns.

“There is no excuse for assaulting anyone, particularly not someone who is doing their job.

“This bill reflects our government’s commitment to support our workers and ensure their safety in the workplace.”

The Crimes Legislation Amendment (Assaults on Retail Workers) Bill 2023 will add three new offences into the Crimes Act 1900.

It is now an offence to:

Assault, throw a missile at, stalk, harass or intimidate a retail worker in the course of the worker’s duty, even if no actual bodily harm is caused to the worker (maximum penalty: four years’ imprisonment).

Assault a retail worker in the course of the worker’s duty and cause actual bodily harm to the worker (maximum penalty: six years’ imprisonment).

Wound or cause grievous bodily harm to a retail worker in the course of the worker’s duty, being reckless as to causing actual bodily harm to the worker or another person (maximum penalty of 11 years’ imprisonment).

“The landmark reforms being introduced to parliament today will see NSW and South Australia lead the way in legislating in response to the growing prevalence of customer aggression and assaults,” said ARA CEO Paul Zahra.

“We’ve seen a frightening escalation in retail crime, where it’s now becoming a matter of life-or-death for workers simply trying to do their job,” he says.

“It’s shocking that in recent months in different locations across the country, we’ve seen several retail workers stabbed – in addition to the broader issue of staff being harassed, intimidated, and physically assaulted.

“Actions speak louder than words, and we’re extremely pleased that the NSW government has listened to our views and the needs of retail workers and is taking strong action to deter these violent incidents and keep retail staff safe.

“We’re mindful that the majority of customers are respectful and do the right thing, but the small minority are making retail a dangerous environment to work in.”