Laser are launching an exciting high-spec range of gaming accessories under their Gtek Gaming brand, including keyboards, RGB lighting and gaming grade switches, bringing the best of gaming to fans at a more accessible price.

Whether you’re new to the gaming world or a hardcore enthusiast, this range is jammed with all the tech you need to perform at a peak level, while it sits at a nice price.

Available at JB Hi-Fi, Gtek comprises two key product ranges. First up, Cyborg delivers premium features such as the popular Cherry MX Red switches with sleek black or white designs in their high-performing suite of keyboards, none of which cost more than $280.

Then, the Replicator range is even more affordable, serving up pro-level keyboard and mouse options to suit any gamer, all at less then $150.

With the Gtek Cyborg range, you will experience RGB lighting with per-key backlighting and effects, as well as Cherry MX Red switches, delivering smooth and direct operation, along with fast actuation.

They are aluminium alloy for durability and a textured feel.

The Gtek Cyborg range comprises the 3000 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (104 key, wired) at $279, the 1000 Gaming Keyboard (87 key, wireless) at $249, the 850 Dual Mode Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (71 key, wired + Bluetooth) at $199, the 750 Lightweight Gaming Mouse at $99, and the RGB Gaming Mouse at $99.

Meanwhile, the Gtek Replicator range truly has what you need to step up your game and compete with the elite, without breaking the bank.

Head to JB Hi-Fi to grab the Mechanical Keyboard (104 key) at $99, the Lightweight Gaming Mouse at $49, or the 7 Key Gaming Mouse at $49.