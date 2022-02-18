HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > DoorBird Boost Home Security With Fingerprint Sensor

DoorBird Boost Home Security With Fingerprint Sensor

By | 18 Feb 2022

In a great step for home security, DoorBird have integrated a biometric fingerprint sensor into their IP door intercoms.

IP video door stations of their D21x series are now equipped with fingerprint tech from leading biometrics company Fingerprint Cards AB, which allows biometric authentication via fingerprint.

A DoorBird door station also allows residents to see and speak to visitors and delivery services when they’re out via their smartphone, and unlock the door if they need to.

These intercoms feature an HD wide-angle camera, motion sensor and audio system with echo and noise cancellation.

But the big pull here is that, on top of allowing access through RFID or PIN, biometric fingerprint is now an option.

The full-frame touch sensor meets high convenience and security standards, and can be configured remotely at any time.

Using an app or the web-based dashboard, the user can grant or withdraw access permissions.

They can also define what should happen when a particular finger is detected.

Helping keep your domain even more secure, the fingerprint scanner will temporarily lock after five unauthorized access attempts.

Each door intercom can store up to 50 fingerprints, and users can also create their own customised IP video door stations, equipped with a fingerprint sensor and other individual modules via the DoorBird 3D configurator.



