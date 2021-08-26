Fitbit has received the thumbs-up from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to roll out ECG capability on compatible devices in Australia, including the Sense smartwatch and new Charge 5 fitness tracker.

Already available on devices such as the Withings ScanWatch and Apple Watch Series 4, 5, and 6, ECG (electrocardiogram) capability detects irregular heart rhythms associated with conditions such as atrial fibrillation, which caused 72,000 hospitalisations in Australia in 2018.

“AFib can be difficult to detect, but the Fitbit ECG App lets users check in on their heart rhythm right from their wrist – so they have a better chance of spotting and treating it.

“The assessment can’t diagnose AFib on its own, but the results can help people have a better conversation with their doctor,” said Fitbit.

The Fitbit ECG app is available on Sense smartwatches from today, and will come to the new Charge 5 fitness tracker following its release later this year.