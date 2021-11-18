Motorola has announced its latest iteration of the Moto G Power, which is due early next year.

The entry-level device sports an impressive three-day battery life, an impressive 6.5-inch 1600 x 720 IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate (a marked improvement on the previous generation’s 60Hz refresh rate), and a fingerprint sensor that assumedly works (take note, Google).

The MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor powers the Moto G, with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB and 128GB storage options, which can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD.

The triple rear-facing cameras feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth camera, while the front-facing camera is an 8MP.

Daul capture mode will film with the front and back cameras, at 1080p/30 frames-per second, which is a nifty feature.

The biggest bugbear is the lack of 5G, which isn’t a big deal, given this phone will retail on the lower side.