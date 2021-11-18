HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Moto G Power Offers Big Performance At A Low Price

New Moto G Power Offers Big Performance At A Low Price

By | 18 Nov 2021

Motorola has announced its latest iteration of the Moto G Power, which is due early next year.

The entry-level device sports an impressive three-day battery life, an impressive 6.5-inch 1600 x 720 IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate (a marked improvement on the previous generation’s 60Hz refresh rate), and a fingerprint sensor that assumedly works (take note, Google).

The MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor powers the Moto G, with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB and 128GB storage options, which can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD.

The triple rear-facing cameras feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth camera, while the front-facing camera is an 8MP.

Daul capture mode will film with the front and back cameras, at 1080p/30 frames-per second, which is a nifty feature.

The biggest bugbear is the lack of 5G, which isn’t a big deal, given this phone will retail on the lower side.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Motorola Set To Launch Budget-Friendly Tablet
Motorola Launches In-house Incubator 312 Labs
New Premium Moto Smartphone Tipped With Qualcomm 898 Processor
84% Growth For Motorola, Stripping Share From Samsung & LG
Details Of Motorola Watch Revealed
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Optimism In Aussie Retail Sector Hits 10-Year-High: Deloitte
Latest News
/
November 18, 2021
/
Dumped By Apple Qualcomm Cuts Global Chip Deal With BMW
Latest News
/
November 18, 2021
/
LG TVs Deliver 90 Million Songs Through Apple Music
Latest News
/
November 18, 2021
/
Trekkies Fuming With New Series Canned Before Launch
Latest News
/
November 18, 2021
/
Apple Undoing Stranglehold So You Can Fix Your Own Device
Latest News
/
November 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Optimism In Aussie Retail Sector Hits 10-Year-High: Deloitte
Latest News
/
November 18, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Four out of five Australian retailers are expecting to see sales growth this year, and most expect trading conditions to...
Read More