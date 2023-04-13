HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New LG Gaming Monitors

New LG Gaming Monitors

By | 13 Apr 2023

LG have announced the release of their UltraGear OLED gaming monitors – both curved screen and flat. The 45GR95QE is a 45″ curved-screen and the 27GR95QE has a 27″ flat screen.

With these models LG maintain their focus on delivering monitors that enhance the gaming experience, and the new UltraGear OLEDs are said to produce exciting next-level immersion with an ultra-fast Variable Refresh Rate of 240Hz.

Both achieve a response rate of less than 0.03ms Gray-to-Gray, and 98.5 per cent of coverage across the DCI-P3 colour gamut. This will deliver brighter, faster visuals, bringing your games to life at the sort of speed creators intended.

The 45GR95QE 45″ curved screen is available for $2999 RRP, while the 27GR95QE 27″ is $1799 RRP. Both models are available at leading retailers such as JB Hi-Fi.



