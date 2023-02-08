HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New KEF R Series Meta Speakers Eat Noise For Breakfast

By | 8 Feb 2023

Premium audio kings KEF have announced the next gen of their mid-range R series speakers, featuring the same sound-absorbing metamaterial tech found in many of their high-end speakers.

Called the R Series Meta, this new step, starring seven models of passive speakers, are intended to bring premium audio to a wider scope of fans, by being more affordable.

KEF’s speakers make audiophiles drool, but they come at a cost. It’s a cost that’s worth it if you dream about pristine sound, with cabinet looks to match, but still, it’s always nice to save some cash.

This new Meta line are powered by KEF’s 12th-gen Uni-Q driver array, the Brit brand’s proprietary driver tech which boosts all of their high-end speaker units, and can be easily recognised by the star shaped centre.

What is unique with this new series is the addition of MAT, a milled round plate behind the driver that features a maze pattern to absorb and ditch 99 per cent of unwanted frequencies, mainly in the 620Hz to 40Hz zone, from the tweeter. KEF call this the “acoustic black hole”. According to listeners, the result is a purer sound, closer to what was intended when recording.

Each speaker in the new line features a combo of Uni-Q drivers, including a 1″ vented aluminium dome tweeter with MAT, a 5″ mid-frequency aluminium cone, and low-end bass drivers.

Catering to audio fans, the series comes in an array that can be used in various ways, and comes in three finishes – black gloss, white gloss and walnut, and feature magnetically attached and removable grilles.



