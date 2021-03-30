HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New iPhone 13 Leaks: Smaller Camera Bump, Matte Black Finish

30 Mar 2021
Apple’s 2021 iPhone 13 is speculated to have a smaller camera bump and a fresh matte black finish, according to fresh leaks.

EverythingApplePro claims the matte black colour would be exclusive to the Pro iPhone model and will be a redesigned version of the existing graphite shade.

Last year, a patent filing suggested Apple was developing a matte black finish for the iPhone and the Apple Watch.

The tech giant is also reportedly working on a bronze or burnt orange finish for the unreleased iPhone 13.

It’s also believed Apple is working on a smaller camera bump than the current iPhone 12 models.

The camera is rumoured to have an improved portrait mode which uses the LIDAR sensors in the iPhone Pro models.

The iPhone 13 may also ditch ports altogether, making it a completely wireless device with Touch ID as well as Face ID.

It’s speculated to have a 120Hz ProMotion display and may be powered by Snapdragon’s third-generation 5G chip.

The 2021 iPhone 13 models will probably be released between September-December 2021. It will more likely be a September timeline, as the 12 was delayed due to pandemic supply and shipping issues.

You can find more information about iPhone 13 leaks here.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
