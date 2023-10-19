Only a few weeks ago, it appeared as if Apple would launch a new range of Macs in October. But now, it seems that won’t be happening, with sources claiming the upcoming 24 inch iMac won’t be updated until 2024.

In July, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg claimed the 13 inch MacBook Air, 13 inch MacBook Pro, and 24 inch iMac would all get an M3 chip during an October event.

Since then, two MacBooks have been ruled out, and very little has been said about the iMac. There wasn’t any explanation behind the iMac being delayed.

Later this year, there are talks Apple could launch the M3 13 inch MacBook Pro, and a Mac Mini, however, there is yet to be word on an event.

There are also rumours surrounding a larger, high-end iMac, tipped to come with a 32 inch mini-LED display, for launch in 2025.

Pretty much since the iMac Pro was discontinued in 2021, there’s been speculation Apple is working on a follow-up, possibly branded an as iMac Pro or a larger iMac.

Gurman also believes the device could launch in the 2nd half of next year at the earliest.