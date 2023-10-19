HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New iMacs Delayed Until 2024

New iMacs Delayed Until 2024

By | 19 Oct 2023

Only a few weeks ago, it appeared as if Apple would launch a new range of Macs in October. But now, it seems that won’t be happening, with sources claiming the upcoming 24 inch iMac won’t be updated until 2024.

In July, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg claimed the 13 inch MacBook Air, 13 inch MacBook Pro, and 24 inch iMac would all get an M3 chip during an October event.

Since then, two MacBooks have been ruled out, and very little has been said about the iMac. There wasn’t any explanation behind the iMac being delayed.

Later this year, there are talks Apple could launch the M3 13 inch MacBook Pro, and a Mac Mini, however, there is yet to be word on an event.

There are also rumours surrounding a larger, high-end iMac, tipped to come with a 32 inch mini-LED display, for launch in 2025.

Pretty much since the iMac Pro was discontinued in 2021, there’s been speculation Apple is working on a follow-up, possibly branded an as iMac Pro or a larger iMac.

Gurman also believes the device could launch in the 2nd half of next year at the earliest.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
New Apple iPads Could Arrive Soon
Major Issue Fixed With Apple’s New Pencil
Are Apple Refreshing iPads With New Chips?
High Level Changes At Apple As Senior Executives Quit
iPhone Case Transforms Phone Into Diving Camera
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Launches New Range of Robotic Vacuums Locally
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
Ex-Samsung Worker Accused Of Selling OLED Secrets To China
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
Chrome’s Search Bar Has Just Become Smarter
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
No More Boring Meetings: CoPilot Will Go For You
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
System Audio Unveils New WiSA Compatible Wireless Speakers
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Launches New Range of Robotic Vacuums Locally
Latest News
/
October 19, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
LG has announced the local availability of its recent robot vacuum range, which were designed for a hands-free cleaning experience...
Read More