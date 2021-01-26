HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 26 Jan 2021

Chinese Network Company TP-Link is set to launch a new Wi-Fi 6 router with Alexa Built-In in an effort to compete with US Company Netgear and Taiwanese Company D Link who are both pushing new Wi Fi 6 network products.

The move comes as Australians raise concerns about links by the Chinese Communist Government with Chinese technology manufacturers such as Oppo, TP Link and Eufy who manufacture security cameras.

Pricing for the TP Link Deco Voice X20 which can also listen to conversations have not been released for the Australian market.

The Chinese Company who is also selling security cameras in Australia claim their Deco Voice X20 delivers a significant boost in whole-home mesh Wi-Fi coverage with each Deco unit capable of syncing with one another.

The Chinese Company claims the built-in smart speakers ensures seamless voice control, what’s not known is whether there are security concerns with Australians installing Chinese networking gear into homes.

The two pack Deco Voice X20, works with TP-Link Mesh technology to form a single, unified network, enabling seamless roaming connectivity.

What is concerning Australians is whether Chinese Companies have the ability to stop the Chinese Government and their military from access information via TP Link developed products.

Alexa is integrated into the built-in TP Link smart speakers, enabling smart home management, voice control, and music streaming.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
