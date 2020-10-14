HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > New Artnovion Acoustic Panels Coming To Oz

New Artnovion Acoustic Panels Coming To Oz

By | 14 Oct 2020
, , ,

Artnovion is releasing its Sparta range of acoustic panels in Australia through distributor Cogworks.

Available in a range of colours in a suede or a tight fabric weave finish, the panels – measuring at 1190mm x 60mm x 595mm – are capable of absorbing sounds in the 350Hz – 8000Hz range.

According to Cogworks, the panels are designed for improved speech intelligibility, noise control, and reducing excessive reverberations.

“Cogworks, the sole Australian distributor, is looking forward to receiving their first Artnovion shipment later in the year and to working with the country’s leading Hi-Fi Specialist and Integrators.

“Dealers have already given positive feedback on the Sparta range and to Cogworks’ plan to keep a smaller core range of products which will ensure better stock continuity for all concerned,” the distributor said.

The fabric weave option can also hide in-wall speakers with acoustically transparent fabric, offering what the manufacturer bills as effective absorption with minimal speaker performance interference.

Sparta suede-finish panels will start at $1196 for a carton of four.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Cogworks Moves To New Showroom To Keep Up With Demand
Artnovion Acoustic Panels Proving Popular For Home Media Rooms
EXCLUSIVE: M&G Hoskins Lose Monitor & Roksan Audio Brands To Interdyn
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Review: Don’t Be Fooled By The Size Of Zendure’s SuperMini Battery – It’s Tiny But Powerful
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 14, 2020
/
Panasonic Launches High-End Compact Cinema Camera
Camera Latest News Panasonic
/
October 14, 2020
/
Apple Market Value Plummets By A Whopping $113b After iPhone 12 Launch
Apple Latest News
/
October 14, 2020
/
Physical Goods Subscriptions To Beat Digital Subscriptions by 2025
Industry Latest News
/
October 14, 2020
/
Q Acoustic Active Speed Camera Speakers Not Available Till Q2 2021
Latest News Multi-room Speakers Networked Sound
/
October 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Review: Don’t Be Fooled By The Size Of Zendure’s SuperMini Battery – It’s Tiny But Powerful
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 14, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
We may longer be travelling far and wide for the time being – but power stations still have a huge...
Read More