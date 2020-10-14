HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Panasonic Launches High-End Compact Cinema Camera

By | 14 Oct 2020
Panasonic has unveiled its first box-style cinema camera, pitched at professional filmmakers and documentary cinematographers.

The 10.2-megapixel LUMIX BGH1 Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera features live streaming, C4K/4K 60p/50p, and 10-bit video recording. It has a variable frame rate function that allows overcranked or undercranked video in both C4K/4K and FHD, as well as a deep learning autofocus algorithm that can more accurately detect and track specific subjects including humans, people’s faces, and fast-moving animals.

According to James Choi, Product Marketing Manager, Imaging, Panasonic, the LUMIX BGH1 combines processional cinema performance with a compact form factor.

“This new box cinema camera boasts the class-leading video that Panasonic has built its reputation on with products like the flagship LUMIX GH5S.

“The BGH1 is ideal for filmmakers who require a compact body that they can easily deploy and control in an array of situations – capabilities that can’t always be met with traditional camera bodies,” he said.

The LUMIX BGH1 will be available in late November at a RRP of $3099.

