The US Patent and Trademark Office has officially published an Apple patent application which relates to future smart glasses, in particular, components which could detect an operative state and supply power at different rates to different components.

The patent says this could extend the operation of the device before charging is required.

The multiple power states will also determine the need to play a stored movie / TV show, streaming a movie / TV show / game, or when content isn’t shown.

Apple has noted one aspect of the invention relates to a head mounted device, that includes a frame and sensor, such as smart glasses.

The sensor itself includes a first conductive plate, attached to the frame, as well as a first contact pad, coupled to the frame, and electronically coupled to the first conductive plate.

The pad includes an electronically conductive material in a non-electronically conductive material, is flexible, and configured for facial engagement.

The sensor has been configured to generate a signal which will indicate a change in the capacity, and a controller has been configured to change a power state based on the signal.

Another aspect of the invention relates to a head mounted device with a frame and lens, configured to display content.

A sensor is coupled to the frame, and configured to generate a signal indicating a change in the capacity. It also includes a first contact pad coupled to a first conductive plate, including an electronically conductive material, as well as a non-electronically conductive material.

A second contact pad is coupled to a second conductive plate, electronically coupled to an electrical ground.

The first pad includes an electrically conductive material in a non-electrically conductive material, and they are both configured to conform to a facial feature.

A controller is configured to change a power state between a low-power state and a high-power state based on the signal.

A high-power state uses more power to provide content, than the low-power state does.

Apple has revealed a low-power state is one in which the smart glasses don’t display content, and a high-power state is one in which content of various types is displayed via the first and second lens.

In some cases, the glasses may provide the user with content unrelated to the environment, and in other cases, may play content streamed from the internet.

Apple’s patent focuses on smart glasses, however, aspects may also apply to future HMD devices, including the Vision Pro 2.

The patent was filed one month after WWDC23 introduced the Apple Vision Pro.