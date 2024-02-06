HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Yamaha AV & Stereo Receivers Gain 'Roon Tested' Certification

Yamaha AV & Stereo Receivers Gain ‘Roon Tested’ Certification

By | 6 Feb 2024

Yamaha has revealed multiple of its AV receivers and stereo receivers, including the AVENTAGE range, have received Roon Tested certification from Roon Labs.

Roon is a way to browse, organise, and listen to music. The user can locate artist photos, credits, bios, reviews, lyrics, tour dates, and composers automatically.

These are all interconnected via link to build a surfable digital magazine.

Roon is also a multi-room, multi-user networked audio platform, offering DSD and PCM upsampling, multichannel support, and Signal Path display among others.

If a device is Roon Tested, it means the two companies have collaborated to ensure a quick and easy setup, as well as seamless daily use with Roon software and Yamaha equipment.

These devices been tested by Roon with a range of different operating systems.

See below the AV receiver models that are now Roon Tested Certified:

  • RX-A8A
  • RX-A6A
  • RX-A4A
  • RX-A2A
  • RX-V4A

See below the stereo receiver models that are now Roon Tested Certified:

  • R-N2000A
  • R-N1000A
  • R-N800A
  • R-N600A



