Coming soon to Australia, Amazon is now rolling out its Luna gaming platform that works via its recently released Fire Stick.

Currently the Luna gaming platform is only available in the US and in the past has only been available via invitation.

Designed to compete with Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Remote Play and Google’s struggling Stadia, the Amazon offering lets users play games using devices you already own, without the need for a console.

Now Fire TV device owners in the US can trial the streaming platform for free, no RSVP required.

Fire TV owners can gain access to Luna by downloading the app, which currently offers a seven-day free trial of the Luna+ channel and costs US$5.99 a month thereafter.

It houses titles like Resident Evil 7, A Plague Tale: Innocence GRID and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

There’s also a Ubisoft Plus channel costing US$14.99 per month, for access to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Watch Dogs.

A previously restricted Luna controller (above), which connects directly to your wireless network reduces the amount of input latency while you play, the cost is $49.99

If you don’t have a Fire TV, you can still request Luna access on Windows, Mac and some Android devices, as well as web browsers on iOS, Windows, and Mac, by heading over to Amazon and requesting an invitation.