New Amazon Gaming Platform Opened Up

By | 2 Mar 2021
Coming soon to Australia, Amazon is now rolling out its Luna gaming platform that works via its recently released Fire Stick.

Currently the Luna gaming platform is only available in the US and in the past has only been available via invitation.

Designed to compete with Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Remote Play and Google’s struggling Stadia, the Amazon offering lets users play games using devices you already own, without the need for a console.

Now Fire TV device owners in the US can trial the streaming platform for free, no RSVP required.

Fire TV owners can gain access to Luna by downloading the app, which currently offers a seven-day free trial of the Luna+ channel and costs US$5.99 a month thereafter.

It houses titles like Resident Evil 7, A Plague Tale: Innocence GRID and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

There’s also a Ubisoft Plus channel costing US$14.99 per month, for access to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Watch Dogs.

A previously restricted Luna controller (above), which connects directly to your wireless network reduces the amount of input latency while you play, the cost is $49.99

If you don’t have a Fire TV, you can still request Luna access on Windows, Mac and some Android devices, as well as web browsers on iOS, Windows, and Mac, by heading over to Amazon and requesting an invitation.

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
