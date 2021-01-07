As part of their 2021 Virtual CES roll out Samsung has revealed a new Ultra High-Definition Smart Monitor, the move comes as more Australians than ever, work from home due to COVID-19.

The difference with this Smart Monitor is that it delivers powerful mobile and PC connectivity, remote home office and learning features as well as Smart Hub, a comprehensive entertainment hub that is similar to Samsung’s Smart TV platform, it also comes with it’s own remote control.

The Samsung Smart Monitor is available in two models at launch: the M7 supports Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution in 32-inch; and the M5 supports Full HD (FHD) resolution in 32-inch and 27-inch options.

Pricing for the new monitors is:

Smart Monitor M5:

27-inch – $399 RRP

32-inch – $499 RRP

Smart Monitor M7

32-inch – $699 RRP

Jeremy Senior, Head of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia said “The Samsung Smart Monitor has been designed to keep-up with the evolving way that we need our technology to perform in our homes. With the Samsung Smart Monitor, people no longer have to choose between a screen for work and learning and another for enjoying TV, movies and more. Using the M7 and M5 Smart Monitors you can get work done without a PC using Microsoft Office 365, remote access or via DeX, then switch to entertainment with the on-board Smart Hub that comes with your favourite streaming services.”